high-court-makes-an-exception-to-selective-media-disclosures-in-criminal-trials

Opinion

On Thursday, the Supreme Court seriously complained about “selective disclosures” by the media in a criminal trial, noting that it ends up affecting the rights of both the accused and the victim.

The high court was hearing a case involving the suicide of a doctor in Agra on August 6, after which her father registered a dowry harassment case against her husband and in-laws on August 7. A couple of days after the death, the alleged suicide note was published in local newspapers.

In examining the matter, the three magistrate judges DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee said that the investigating officer had a duty to investigate when informed of the commission of a recognizable crime. Unfortunately, this role is compromised by the way targeted leaks occur in the public arena, he said.

“The sequence in this case seems to follow familiar patterns. The alleged suicide note was immediately publicized. These examples are now becoming familiar. Selective disclosures to the media affect the rights of the accused in some cases and the rights of the victims’ families in others ”. The court considered this “selective leakage” to be a disturbing trend and deemed it appropriate to transfer the investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).