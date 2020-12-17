India Top Headlines

First cycle of the JEE-M exam from February 23 to 26 | India News

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency announced Wednesday the dates of the four cycles of the JEE (main) exam that will take place between February and May 2021. With the addition of Marathi, the competitive computer-based exam for admission to engineering and architecture courses will be held for the first time in 13 languages.

Each cycle will have four days of two-shift exams, except May with five. It will take place from February 23 to 26, from March 15 to 18, from April 27 to 30 and from May 24 to 28. Registration for the exam began Wednesday and will continue until January 16. Applicants can enroll in all four cycles and make payment. In case a candidate does not want to appear in a particular cycle, the fee will be refunded, if already paid.

Since 2016, JEE (Main) has been offered in English, Hindi and Gujarati. Candidates can now also choose to take the exam in 10 other vernacular languages: Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Uncertainty regarding the Board’s exam schedule amid the pandemic led the agency to offer four cycles beginning in 2021 that, the NTA said, “will provide multiple opportunities for candidates to improve their scores and reduce the need for give up a year ”.

Times of India