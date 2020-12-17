India Top Headlines

Farmers continue to protest in border areas of Delhi amid cold weather | India News

NEW DELHI: Facing cold weather, farmers continue to protest in the border areas of Delhi against the Center’s farm laws as the BJP-led government continues its efforts to persuade farmers on the issue of agricultural reforms.

“We are fighting the cold and we will continue to fight the cold, until our demands are met. We will not give in even if it rains,” Ashok Kumar said in the Ghazipur border area.

Another protester said: “In the middle of this cold weather, we light a fire to keep warm and use blankets. We have all kinds of facilities here. We have chana, pulao, tea, puri and aloo. But we face a problem using dirty toilets. “.

Ranjeet Singh from Amritsar said: “I try to contribute to this movement by providing some service in gurdwara to help prepare food for the protesters. We do chana-pyaaz because it is suitable for people of all ages.”

Amid continued protests by farmers, the Bharatiya Janata Party is conducting an outreach program for farmers amid ongoing protests in and around Delhi by various farmers’ unions against the three farm laws enacted by the government in September.

A large number of farmers have expressed their support for the agricultural bills, while protesting against the reforms, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday.

“While there is a protest against the reforms, thousands of farmers are also gathering to express their support for the bills. Today, thousands of farmers gathered in Gwalior for it,” Tomar said while addressing an ASSOCHAM session by videoconference.

Farmers have been protesting since November 26 at the borders of Delhi against the Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of Trade in Agricultural Products of 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Guarantee and the Act of Agricultural Services 2020, and Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020

