‘Farm laws made to secure survey funding for BJP’: Kejriwal’s sharp mockery in the Center – delhi news

Opinion

Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the three agricultural laws are not aimed at farmers, but have been made to secure the funding of the elections for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when he launched a scathing attack on the Center.

Kejriwal tore copies of the three farm laws during House proceedings to mark his protest against the controversial legislation, including as the assembly passed a resolution put forward by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot, demanding that the central government repeal the laws immediately. . Kejriwal spoke at the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly.

“What was the rush to get farm bills passed in Parliament during the pandemic? It has happened for the first time that three laws were passed without a vote in Rajya Sabha, even as several members opposed the measure … In the last 6-7 years, the BJP has made elections more expensive. So much of the money is spent on elections (by political parties). These laws have not been passed for farmers. These laws have been made to guarantee the funding of the elections for the BJP, ”Kejriwal told members of the House.

Urging the central government to withdraw agricultural laws, the prime minister said that it has been 20 days since farmers are protesting and every day at least one farmer is sacrificing his life in turmoil.

“How many sacrifices will farmers have to make to have their voice heard? Today, the Delhi Assembly rejects the three agricultural laws and calls on the central government to withdraw the laws. I ask the Center not to be worse than the British, ”he said.

Kejriwal, who is also the national coordinator of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), mocked the BJP and said that the national leadership is now asking the leaders of the big party to convince all farmers. “They (the BJP) have taught all their party leaders a single line that farmers will be able to sell their produce anywhere in the country. At least tell them where the farmers should sell. Big businessmen will buy products at disposable prices from farmers and sell them at high retail prices across the country, causing inflation. Farmers are said to be making mistakes. Farmers are not getting it wrong. It is the leaders and supporters of the BJP who are making mistakes, ”he said.

Kejriwal said that every farmer who protests today is a Bhagat Singh. “As part of BJP’s campaign to convince farmers, Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath told farmers that these laws will benefit them as they will not take away their land. How is that a benefit? The farmers already had their land. He said, mandis will not end. Again, how is that a benefit if that system already exists? “