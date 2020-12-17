India Top Headlines

EC seeks criminal cases against three IPS officers for ‘illegal use of cash’ in LS ’19 polls | India News

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission, acting on the basis of a report from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) pointing out the prima facie role of public government officials in unauthorized and unaccounted for cash transactions in Madhya Pradesh during the In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the state electoral chief has directed him to bring a criminal case against three IPS officers and one state police officer “for violations of electoral and other laws.”

After deliberating on the CBDT’s October 28 report on its search operations in MP and the findings of the extensive use of unaccounted for cash during the 2019 general elections in the state, EC requested that a criminal complaint be filed with the economic crimes wing against Sushovan Banerjee (IPS: 1989 batch), Sanjay Mane (IPS: 1989 batch); V Madhu Kumar (IPS: 1991 batch); and Arun Mishra (Madhya Pradesh police). He also ordered the Union Home Secretary to initiate appropriate departmental action against All India Services officers while seeking a similar action from the Chief Secretary of the MP against the State Police Officer.

While the EC did not name the party, it has been widely reported that the CBDT report refers to Congress. CBDT had said, on April 8 last year, that tax detectives recovered 14.6 million rupees in “unaccounted for” cash and seized newspapers and computer files of suspicious payments after the raids. He said the department detected a suspicious Rs 20 million cash trail allegedly transferred to the “headquarters of a major political party in Delhi” from the residence of a senior official on Tughlaq Road in Delhi.

According to the CBDT report, there is an alleged contribution of Rs 25 lakh mentioned against Banerjee’s name in a file related to the Lok Sabha surveys and also in the diary and WhatsApp messages of Prateek Joshi, who was among the people raided. by the Income Tax department in Madhya Pradesh in April last year. The raids were carried out at 52 locations, including those linked to aides to then-Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, including former special service officer (OSD) Praveen Kakkar, adviser Rajendra Miglani and his nephew Ratul Puri.

A contribution of Rs 30 lakh is mentioned against Mane’s name in the LS file and Prateek Joshi’s diary. Another entry of Rs 5 lakh was also allegedly found by CBDT in another file. CBDT’s findings also point to an alleged Rs 7.5 crore payment entered into Prateek’s diary and when the aforementioned number was verified it was found to be from Mishra, a MP police officer stationed in Bhopal as SP, Economic Offense Wing.

