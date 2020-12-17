delhi-hc-rejects-pil-to-seek-medical-facilities-for-farmers-protesting-at-borders

Opinion

On Thursday, Delhi’s high court declined to consider a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought health and medical facilities along the borders with Delhi, where farmers have been protesting against new farm laws.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the matter is already pending in the Supreme Court, which is investigating the broader issue. He also said that the petitioner, a lawyer, Ashish, could have filed the petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court instead of coming here.

“We are not the central government. Where are they protesting? Outside of Delhi? Is this in the advertising interest or in the public interest? ”Said the bench. The court also said that since the protests take place at the borders, it has no jurisdiction.

He said the same statement could have been filed with the Punjab and Haryana HC, which could have adjudicated it.

The statement submitted through attorney Rohit Jha contends that, under current circumstances, unrest can take the face of “violent riots” at any time. He said “unavoidable situations” have been witnessed between farmers and law enforcement authorities, while the former has been agitating against recently passed farm laws.

The plea said that farmers gathered at various Delhi borders are at high risk of being infected by Covid-19 as there is no adherence to social distancing and most protesters are seen without masks, showing that they are less aware of their own safety in the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The petition argued that the situation in Delhi was likely to become critical if large numbers of protesters became infected, thus increasing the possibility of a massive spread of the disease in the capital.

“That farmers protesting on various borders of NCT Delhi are vulnerable to various kinds of diseases and are a threat to women, children and elderly protesters,” the statement read.

The allegation further maintains that “it is a possibility that violent anti-national groups see a good opportunity to turn peaceful farmers’ protests into violent riots and create community tension among the people. The protesting farmers who are already demotivated by the total negligence of the Union of India may act violently due to the inducement and complicity of the bad elements. ”