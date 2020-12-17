India Top Headlines

Defense Ministry Approves Rs 28 Billion Acquisition of Military Equipment | India News

NEW DELHI: The Defense Ministry on Thursday approved the acquisition of weapons and military equipment worth 28 billion rupees for the three services, authorities said.

The acquisition proposals were approved at a time when India and China are locked in a bitter border clash in eastern Ladakh.

Officials said that almost all weapons and military equipment approved for purchase will be purchased from domestic industry.

“The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh approved proposals to acquire equipment worth 27 billion rupees from domestic industry,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Officials said a total of seven acquisition proposals were approved by the DAC, the Defense Ministry’s highest decision-making body on acquisitions.

“Six of the seven proposals, ie 27 billion rupees out of the 28 billion rupees for which AoNs (Acceptance of Need) were awarded, will be sourced from Indian industry to give a boost to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, “the ministry said.

Approved procurement proposals include the procurement of airborne early warning and control systems designed and developed by DRDO for the Indian Air Force, next generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Navy, and modular bridges for the Indian Army. India.

Reference page