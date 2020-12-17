DAC approves proposals to acquire defense hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry

Opinion

The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday approved proposals to acquire military equipment worth Rs 27,000 crore, including nationally designed airborne early warning aircraft and patrol boats, from the domestic industry.

The measure, approved during a DAC meeting headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, was described by officials as a major boost to the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.

Among the approved procurement proposals are the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW & C) aircraft designed and developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for the Indian Air Force, offshore patrol vessels from next generation for the Indian Navy and modular bridges for the Indian Army, according to a statement from the defense ministry.

The DAC approved seven capital acquisition proposals for various weapons, platforms, equipment and systems required by the army, navy and air force at a total cost of approximately Rs 28 billion. Six of these acquisitions, worth 27 billion rupees, will be in Indian industry, according to the statement, without giving further details.

This was the first DAC meeting under the new 2020 Defense Acquisition Procedure regime, and this was the first agreed “acceptance of necessity (AoN)” series, according to the statement.

Most of the AoNs were “awarded in the highest Buy Indian (IDDM) category,” according to the statement.