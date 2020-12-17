India Top Headlines

Covid-19 positive Anil Vij’s condition stable | India News

ROHTAK: The condition of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who is receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, is stable and his vital parameters are normal, said Dr. AK Dubey, Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

“The Haryana Minister of Health is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurgaon. His health is stable and his vital parameters are normal,” said Dubey.

Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus after taking a test dose of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, ‘Covaxin’, was recently referred to Medanta Hospital Gurugram. A team of Medanta doctors had arrived at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Rohtak for the treatment of the Minister of Haryana.

Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5, was transferred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak from Ambala civil hospital on December 14, according to an official, Vij was given a course in Remdesivir. Vij was administered a test dose of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ at a hospital in Ambala on November 20. He had volunteered to be the first volunteer for Covaxin’s third phase trial, which began in the state.

