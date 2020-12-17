India Top Headlines

‘Covaxin induces a robust response, without serious adverse effects in trials’ | India News

HYDERABAD: India’s first indigenous vaccine, Covaxin, managed to induce a robust immune response without any serious adverse events during phase 1 trials. Trials were carried out on 375 volunteers in July-August, Bharat Biotech said in an article research. The document has been uploaded to ‘medRxiv’, a server that carries preprints of the research paper before it is reviewed by experts. The company said that most of the adverse events seen during the study were mild and resolved.

“The vaccine was well tolerated in all dose groups with no serious vaccine-related adverse events. Only one serious adverse event was reported, which was found to be unrelated to vaccination, ”said the paper on the interim Phase 1 findings.

The research article said that “after the first vaccination, the local and systemic adverse effects were predominantly mild or moderate in severity and resolved rapidly without any prescription drugs.” According to the paper, the most common adverse event observed during the study was pain at the injection site. “The overall incidence rate of adverse events in this study was 10 to 20%,” said the research article.

Reference page