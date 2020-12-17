India Top Headlines

Convene special session of Parliament to solve agricultural problems: PNC | India News

MUMBAI: With farmers ‘agitation against the Center’s new farm laws continuing near Delhi’s borders, the PNC on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene a special session of Parliament to address farmers’ concerns. Speaking to reporters here, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase also called for the PM CARES Fund to be under the purview of public responsibility, stating that there is no explicit clarity about the entity.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at various border points in Delhi for more than three weeks, seeking the removal of the three new agricultural marketing laws from the Centers.

We have observed since the last 22 days that thousands of farmers are in the vicinity of Delhi and oppose the agricultural laws that were hastily passed (in Parliament) by the Modi government.

The PNC demands that the Prime Minister convene a special session of Parliament, where farmers’ concerns and apprehensions are addressed, Tapase said.

He said that some farmers have given their lives for the cause and that the BJP government in the Center “does not seem to sympathize with the protesters.”

Therefore, the problem must be solved at the level of Parliament, said the PNC leader.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agricultural sector that will cut out middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, protesting farmers have expressed fear that these laws would pave the way to remove the safety cushion of the minimum support price and wipe out the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of large corporations.

On the issue of the PM CARES Fund, created in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, Tapase said that it appears that it is not a government-run trust.

Therefore, the PM CARES Fund should not have been eligible for corporate donations. It means that for the past two months, the PM CARES Fund, a private entity, has been receiving donations, he alleged.

Tapase said that as of December 2019, the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had an unused balance of Rs 3,800 crore.

Therefore, he said there was no need for a separate fund.

There is no explicit clarity regarding the PM CARES Fund and therefore it should be included in the realm of public accountability, Tapase said.

