Consultation with Supreme Court attorneys, panchayat: what farmers are planning now

Opinion

As the Supreme Court commented on Thursday on the ongoing protests by farmers at various border points in the Capital, and said it will not interfere with the protest at this stage, the farmers’ unions leading the protests have decided to go ahead. Action will be taken only after proper and thorough consultation.

Here are the latest developments

> The national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait, said the discussion will take place with the panchayat.

> Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh’s national coordinator, KV Biju, said that his union has decided to consult four high-ranking Supreme Court lawyers: Prashant Bhushan, Dushyant Dave, HS Phoolka and Colin Gonsalves.

> The protest will continue as planned as the Supreme Court said Thursday that the protest should be allowed as long as it is peaceful and there is no damage.

> The Supreme Court was hearing a PIL filed against the big farmers’ gathering.

> India’s attorney general KK Venugopal raised the issue of the Covid-19 threat during the hearing as none of the protesters wears the mask, the attorney general said.

> There was no representation by the farmers, neither Thursday nor Friday.

> On Thursday, one of the farmers’ unions said that the creation of a new committee will not result in a breakthrough as farmers only want consultations on the condition that the laws be withdrawn.

On Thursday, a 38-year-old farmer from Punjab was found dead at a protest site near the border with Tikri. Around 20 farmers, many of them from Punjab, have so far died of natural causes or in road accidents, said a BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) leader.