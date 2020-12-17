Center ready to discuss all the demands of farmers: Puri | India News
CHANDIGARH: Minister of the Union of Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has made it clear that the Center was always willing to discuss all the genuine demands of the farmers across the table, but this was not the time to be stubborn.
Puri said that bringing tractors to Delhi to block roads was not the way to protest. He was addressing a “virtual kisan sammelan” from Delhi on Wednesday, which was attended by leaders of the Punjab BJP and party workers.
“In a democracy, everyone has the right to express their concerns and protest, but there is a way to protest,” Puri said. The union minister said that if people other than farmers joined the protests just for political reasons, their problems were not relevant. He called on all the leaders and workers of the Punjab BJP to reach out to the farmers and convey to them that the central government was ready to address all their genuine demands across the table in face-to-face discussions. He added that the main demands of the farmers were the continuation of the MSP on crops, mandis and a better dispute resolution mechanism, which the central government had already agreed to.
Puri noted that in the last six years the annual budget of the Union Ministry of Agriculture had multiplied by six to Rs 1,34,400 crore. He said that even under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which has beneficiaries of almost 23 crore, the government has settled claims of 7.2 crore beneficiaries for more than 8,500 crore rupees.
