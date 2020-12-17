Can Farm Laws Be Suspended For Now ?, Asks CJI Bobde | 10 points – india news

Opinion

A day after the Supreme Court criticized the Center for ongoing protests by farmers because negotiations were not yielding results, a bank headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde on Thursday asked India’s attorney general whether the government You can commit to the laws will not be implemented while the court is hearing the petitions.

While the attorney general has sought some time to return, the Supreme Court court made some important observations about the ongoing protests, the plight of Indian farmers, etc.

The protesters, on the other hand, remained unfazed as the agitation against three farm laws remained unfazed.

Here’s how Thursday’s hearing unfolded:

> Farmers have the right to protest, but the protest must be peaceful, the bank observed.

> The high court wants to facilitate more talks between farmers and the Center, he said.

> An impartial and independent panel is likely to be established. Aside from farmer and government representations, experts like P Sainath are likely to find a place on the committee.

> In the meantime, the protest may continue, the bank said.

> Attorney General KK Venugopal said the large gathering at various Delhi border points increases the risks of Covid-19. “None of them (protesters) wear a mask. They sit together in large numbers. Covid-19 is a concern. They will visit villages and spread it there. Farmers cannot violate the fundamental rights of others, ”said the AG.

> The Punjab government has no objection to the Supreme Court’s suggestion that a group of people will act as a facilitator between the Center and the farmers, said P Chidambaram, who represented the Punjab government. It is up to the farmers and the Center to decide who will be the committee members, he said.

>Sitting in protest won’t help, CJI said

“Blocking Delhi can make the city’s people go hungry. Your (farmers) purpose can be fulfilled by talking. Simply sitting in protest will not help, ”the CJI said.

>Farmers sympathizer: CJI

“We are also Indians, we are familiar with the plight of farmers and we sympathize with their cause. You (farmers) just have to alter the way the protest progresses. We will make sure that you can defend your case and that is why we are thinking about forming a committee, ”said the CJI.

> The CJI also asked the Attorney General if the government can commit that agricultural laws are not implemented while the court is hearing petitions and that no executive action will be taken under the laws to facilitate negotiations.

> The Attorney General sought some time to return to this point.