Bollywood drug investigation: NCB issues notice to Karan Johar about viral video of her party

The Office of Narcotics Control issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday, requesting details of the parties he hosted, the ANI news agency reported. No date has been mentioned in the notice and Karan may not need to appear at the NCB office in person. You have been asked to submit your response and submit electronic documents / evidence, regarding the viral video of your match, which sparked a major drug controversy long before the agency began its investigation into Bollywood’s link to the Mafias. drug after the death of actor Sushant. Singh Rajput on June 14.

In 2019, Karan Johar had organized a party, the video of which went viral stating that most of the partygoers were drunk. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh attacked Karan for the video and asked the police to learn of the party where drugs were allegedly being used.

In September this year, Sirsa reached out to the Bureau of Narcotics Control regarding the viral video, after the agency began its investigation into the Bollywood drug link and arrested Sushant Rajput’s friend Rhea Chakraborty, already his brother Showik. Both are now out on bail, but the investigation continues and several Bollywood personalities have been questioned by NCB in recent months.

Karan Johar has spoken about the video on several occasions in the past year. “There were successful members of the industry who were having a quiet night after a hard work week, having a good time. I took that video with all seriousness … I would be taking that video if there was something happening, I’m not stupid, “he said in an interview.

After the NCB questioned and arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad in the drug case, Johar’s name and the old video surfaced. Kshitij was associated with Dharma Productions’ sister company, Dharmatic Entertainment.

In September this year, Karan Johar issued a statement distancing himself from Kshitij and reiterating that no drugs were used at the party. “In view of the current malicious campaign. I reiterate that the allegations are completely unfounded and false. No narcotic substance was used at the party. I WOULD LIKE TO SAY ONCE AGAIN IN A UNEQUAL WAY THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE THE CONSUMPTION OF SUCH SUBSTANCE, “he had said in a statement on Instagram.