India Top Headlines

BJP and Congress Confront After Rahul Strike During Defense Panel Meeting | India News

NEW DELHI: The BJP-Congress dispute on the standing defense committee continued Thursday with Rahul Gandhi asking the president to ensure that discussions took place and BJP responding, noting that Gandhi’s scion had attended only two of the 14 panel meetings in the last year and a half.

Rahul Gandhi wrote to the chairman of Lok Sabha Om Birla, seeking input to ensure that discussions and presentations at panel meetings are “in line” with the role and purpose of House committees, and that the right of members to speak freely is protected.

In response to Rahul’s submissions, BJP criticized the Congressional leader for walking out of the parliamentary committee meeting with I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, saying the leader was absent when the panel met to finalize its agenda. “Rahul Gandhi himself remains absent and then blames the government and all procedures,” said the minister.

Noting that the committees’ procedures are secret, the minister said that parliamentary panels are not intended to deliver speeches or hold political protests. “Rahul Gandhi didn’t even know that the agenda of the standing committee is also decided in a meeting (by the panel),” he said. The BJP leader said that when the UPA was in office, Rahul had ripped a copy of an ordinance and his behavior reflected that he did not respect constitutional norms.

Congress sent two high ranking leaders and serving veterans, Captain Amarinder Singh of Punjab CM and the head of the Congress of Telangana, Uttam Kumar Reddy, a former Air Force fighter pilot, to back up Rahul’s claims of that the parliamentary committee’s discussions on uniforms, insignia and stars at a time when Indian soldiers are facing Chinese and Pakistani aggression was “irrelevant and trivial.”

Insisting that the permanent defense committee is meant to “provide legislative oversight to the policies and decisions of the defense ministry,” Rahul, in his letter, said that he had written to the committee chairman, Jual Oram, explaining his absence and seeking discussions. on India’s strategy against China’s aggressive stance in coordination with Pakistan, as well as the intergovernmental agreement on the purchase of Rafale aircraft. Instead, he said, the committee decided to discuss military uniforms.

“I felt that this was a surprising topic, but I assumed there would be a presentation on logistics or the procurement of uniforms, which have a strategic orientation … Therefore, I was very upset to find out that the Chief of Defense Staff and the high command of the Army, Navy and Air Force, who have important matters to discuss, had asked the president to spend an entire afternoon explaining the colors and the different types of uniforms and insignia used by the different ranks of our forces ” Gandhi said. .

He also said that some MPs said that the uniforms worn by Indian forces should be “simplified and streamlined” along the lines of those worn by American forces, and when he intervened to point out that the committee’s job was to discuss “issues Critics of National Security of Strategy Nature, ”instead of disrespecting top officials by having them make presentations on uniforms and insignia, the president did not allow him to speak.

“What kind of joke is this? Rahul was absolutely right. People should read up on the ethics of our forces and understand their history … amazed at the discussion in our parliamentary defense committee where members discussed the type of polish that would be used for the buttons on the military uniform instead of find ways to counter the China-Pak Threat joint, “said Singh, a decorated war veteran.

Reference page