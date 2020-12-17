Bengal will not cower from undemocratic forces: Mamata tells the Center | India News

India Top Headlines

We would not allow this blatant attempt by the Center to control the machinery of the state by proxy! West Bengal is not goi… https://t.co/tT8wFSN9Wi – Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) 1608195177000

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Center on Thursday for ordering three top state officials to leave Bengal.He called the central government action a blatant attempt to control his state by proxy.On Twitter, the prime minister and the head of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that the Center’s move before next year’s elections went against the basic principles of a federal structure.“The Government Central Delegation Order (GOI) for the three IPS officers in service from West Bengal despite objection from the state is a colorful exercise of power and a blatant abuse of the emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954” Mamata tweeted from her official name.Furthermore, he wrote: “This is nothing more than a deliberate attempt to invade the jurisdiction of the state and demoralize the officers on duty in West Bengal. This movement, particularly before the elections, goes against the basic principles of the federal structure. It is unconstitutional and completely unacceptable. ”“We would not allow this blatant attempt by the Center to control the state machinery by proxy! West Bengal will not cower from expansionist and anti-democratic forces, “added Mamata.

The three IPS officers were asked to report to the central delegation one day after an attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda near Calcutta last week.

After Bengal refused to send them, the Union Interior Ministry sent a second letter on Thursday asking the Mamata Banerjee government to relieve the three officers as soon as possible.

The Interior Ministry had called the three officers, Bholanath Pandey, Rajeev Mishra and Praveen Kumar Tripathi, to Delhi in the central delegation after Nadda’s convoy was attacked near Calcutta. These officers were allegedly in charge of security details when the attack took place. The BJP said its leaders were injured in the attack and cars were damaged when a mob threw stones at them.

The West Bengal government responded that the officers cannot be saved. Today’s Mamata tweets made it clear that the stalemate remains.

Previously, the Center had summoned the West Bengal Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) on the law and order situation in the state. The state government said the attack on the convoy was being investigated and officers would not attend the meeting.