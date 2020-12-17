Before Modi’s speech, the AMU faculty calls for unity

Opinion

Agra: The Aligarh The administration of the Muslim University (AMU) tightened security and high-level professors called for unity on Thursday after some groups of campus students opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main guest of the institution’s centennial celebrations. December 22. On Wednesday, AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor announced that Modi will attend the online function with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank via video conference on December 22. Extending his gratitude to the prime minister, Mansoor said the disclosure will help in the growth and development of the institution.

Modi will be the first prime minister to address an AMU event since Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1964. He will speak to the university and its members for the first time. The prime minister is also expected to release a commemorative stamp in AMU’s centennial year during the interaction. But some groups on campus opposed the announcement, prompting the administration to intensify surveillance and senior professors to call for calm. “We need to work together in the interest of the university. We call on everyone to celebrate the centennial program above politics… Centennial celebrations must be kept above differences, ”reads a statement signed by 12 of the faculty’s oldest members. The university has also taken steps to ensure that the program is not interrupted and to avoid any disruption on campus. “I would be an online professionalprogram with links issued through the NIC (National Information Center) and AMU participants would be at the registry office, ”stated Shafey Kidwai, AMU public relations officer. The faculty members asked the protesting students to come on board.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that the centenary is a great milestone in the history of any university. Our unit on the occasion will bring greater trust between the different university units and alumni associations, which are dedicated to organizing programs with famous people as guests ”, they wrote.

This came after the former Vice President of the AMU Student Union (AMUSU), Nadeem Ansari, now the leader of the Samajwadi Party, opposed the invitation to Prime Minister Modi. “The vested interests of Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor will be served through the participation of Prime Minister Modi. If something goes wrong, the VC will be held accountable, ”Ansari said. Other groups of students also pointed out that the Center opposed the appeal of the university’s minority status in the Supreme Court.

The university and its students made headlines in recent years for opposing various government measures, including the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Last year, on December 15, the university became a war zone when protesting students clashed with security forces, resulting in seespecially injuries