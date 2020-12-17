India Top Headlines

Bangladesh Pillar of “Neighborhood First” Policy, Deepening Relations Between Us Top Priority: PM Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that since taking office, his priority has been to strengthen and deepen the relationship between India and Bangladesh, noting that the nation is an important pillar of our ‘Neighborhood First’ policy.

“Bangladesh is an important pillar of our ‘Neighborhood First’ policy. Strengthening and deepening our relations with Bangladesh has been a priority for me from day one. It is true that due to the pandemic, this year has been a challenge, but in These difficult times, the relations between the two countries, have seen immense cooperation, “Prime Minister Modi said at a virtual summit with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The summit will take place the day after Vijay Diwas, marking India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

“It is an honor for us to celebrate with you the victory of Bangladesh against the anti-liberation forces. As Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence, I would like to pay tribute to the martyrs of both nations, who sacrificed their lives,” said Prime Minister Modi. additional.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for inviting him to visit the nation next year, where he said “it would be an honor” to pay tribute “to the martyrs.”

India and Bangladesh have continued to maintain regular exchanges at the highest level with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh paying an official visit to India in October 2019.

Prime Minister Modi had delivered a video message on Mujib Borsho’s historic occasion in March 2020. The two leaders have been in regular contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh is commemorating the year 2020 as Mujib Borsho, the centenary of the birth of the father of the nation of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, popularly known as Bangabandhu.

