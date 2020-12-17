‘Assault’ on policewoman: Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami withdraws pre-arrest bail statement

Opinion

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami withdrew his pre-arrest bail statement on Thursday in connection with a case registered against him by Mumbai police for allegedly assaulting a female police officer.

Goswami had filed the application for early bail in court here in November.

He requested pre-arrest bond after an FIR was recorded against him at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in central Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a female police officer when the police team went to his home to arrest him on 4 April. November.

His lawyer, Shayam Kalyankar, said that the advance bail statement has been withdrawn according to Goswami’s instructions.

Goswami has been booked under sections 353 of the IPC (assault to dissuade a public servant from fulfilling his duty), 504 (intentional insult to cause breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Damage to the Law. Public Property in this case.

He was arrested at his residence in central Mumbai on November 4 in connection with a case of complicity in the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud in 2018.

The Supreme Court granted him bail in that case on November 11.