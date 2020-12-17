Amit Shah, Tomar and Piyush Goyal arrive at the BJP headquarters to discuss agricultural issues

Opinion

When the Supreme Court on Thursday heard the issue of the farmers ‘ongoing protest and made some suggestions to unravel the current impasse, protesting farmers’ unions remained stern with their demand to withdraw the laws first. A crucial meeting is taking place at the BJP headquarters to discuss farmers’ problems with the party’s general secretaries. The meeting will be attended by the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, the Minister of Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar, and the Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal.

The national spokesman for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, agreed on what the Supreme Court noted that the issue should be resolved soon, he said on Thursday that the future course of action will be taken after discussing it with the panchayat. As the supreme court noted that farmers have the right to protest but not to block a city, Tikait said protesters have not blocked roads. The barricades have been erected by the police, he said.

“The Supreme Court is right that the issue must be resolved soon. We will go if they call us. The government wants amendments, while we want the laws to be withdrawn, ”Tikait said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court said that farmers have the right to protest, but sitting on the roads will bring no solution. A mediation panel with representatives of the farmers and the Center is likely to be established. Experts like P Sainath can also be part of the panel. As the panel forms and begins to work, farmers can continue their protests, said the Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde. He also asked the Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal, if the government can commit not to implement the laws while the hearing on the case takes place. The AG said that if the laws are not implemented, farmers will not continue the talks to which the SC bank said the move is aimed at facilitating further talks. The AG sought some time to receive instructions from the government.

Since the three bills were passed in Parliament in September, there have been five rounds of talks between the Center and farmers. Three rounds of talks were held in December after thousands of farmers started the “Dilli Chalo” protest rally on November 26. The protest entered its 21st day on Thursday. The date for another round of meetings has not yet been finalized.