39 Indians aboard two boats stranded in Chinese waters; India in contact with China: MEA | India News

NEW DELHI: Thirty-nine Indians have been aboard two ships stranded in Chinese waters in recent months and India is in regular contact with China on the matter, as well as to ensure its humanitarian needs are addressed, according to the Ministry of External relationships.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said Thursday that the bulk cargo ship MV Jag Anand has been anchored near the Jingtang port in China’s Hebei province since June 13 and has 23 citizens. Indians as a crew.

Another vessel, MV Anastasia, with 16 Indian nationals as crew, has been anchored near the port of Caofeidian in China since September 20, awaiting the unloading of its cargo, he told a press conference.

“Our Embassy is in contact with the Chinese authorities. The Chinese authorities have communicated that due to various restrictions related to COVID-19 imposed by the local authorities, crew change is not allowed in these ports,” he said.

Srivastava said that the owners of these shipping companies, as well as the recipients of the cargo, have been informed of the reasons for the delay in unloading the cargo.

“The government continues to be in regular contact with the Chinese authorities to seek a resolution to these issues as soon as possible and also to ensure that the humanitarian needs of the crew are addressed,” Srivastava said. PTI MPB

