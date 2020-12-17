3 IPS officers responsible for Nadda’s safety in Bengal posted to the central delegation

Opinion

The Union Ministry of the Interior on Thursday dispatched three officers from the West Bengal Indian Police Service (IPS), responsible for the security of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chairman JP Nadda, in the central delegation for five years.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded by tweeting that it is unconstitutional, a blatant attempt by the Center to control the state machinery by proxy and that the state will not give in.

According to top government officials, IG (South Bengal) Rajeev Mishra has been designated as IG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, DIG (Presidential Rank) Praveen Tripathi has been designated as DIG, Sashastra Seema Bal and SP of Diamond Harbor , Bholanath Pandey, has been published as SP of the Police Research and Development Office.

On December 10, Nadda’s convoy was attacked in South 24 Parganas, a TMC stronghold. Nadda was on her way to attend a BJP program in Diamond Harbor, which is the constituency of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. Banerjee is also the prime minister’s nephew.

“The central delegation order of the Government of Israel for the 3 IPS officers in service from West Bengal despite the objection of the State is a colorful exercise of power and a flagrant abuse of the emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954”, Banerjee tweeted on Thursday.

“This act is nothing more than a deliberate attempt to invade the jurisdiction of the State and demoralize the officers on duty at WB. This movement, particularly before the elections, goes against the basic principles of the federal structure. It is unconstitutional and completely unacceptable, “he added.

“We would not allow this blatant attempt by the Center to control the machinery of the state by proxy! West Bengal will not flinch from expansionist and undemocratic forces, ”he tweeted.

Shortly after the December 10 incident, the MHA had called the three West Bengal IPS officers. However, the Mamata Banerjee administration refused to release them. The Center deemed the letter, sent by the state on December 11, as unsatisfactory.

The MHA wrote a new letter to the state government, stating that the latter has not complied with the rules and in accordance with section 6 (1) of the IPS Cadre Rule, in case there is any disagreement between the Center and the state, The decision of the first shall prevail.

A senior official said all three will have to report to their respective posts immediately or could face further action.