With 1 in 5 “skilled” workers, India ranks 129th out of 162 | India News

Just one in five Indians in the workforce is “qualified” according to the recently released Human Development Report (HDI) 2020. With a figure of 21.2%, India is ranked 129th out of 162 countries for which this data is available.The countries closest to India that share this dubious distinction are Côte d’Ivoire, Sudan, Liberia and Cameroon, most of which are classified in the category of low human development. Others with a similar level of skill in their workforce are mainly in sub-Saharan Africa.The United Nations Development Program’s HDI ranks countries according to a wide range of human development parameters, in addition to basic economic factors such as GDP and per capita income. The report defines skilled labor force as persons who are 15 years of age or older and have an “intermediate” or “advanced” level of education according to the Unesco classification.

Almost all of the countries topping this list are advanced economies with a very high human development index. Topping this list, Japan is ranked 19th overall in the HDI and has 99.9% of its workforce classified as skilled. Belarus, the US, Lithuania, and Russia have more than 96% of their workforce classified as skilled.

Aside from the US, Japan, and Canada, most of the countries topping this list with over 90% of their skilled workforce are from Eastern Europe. For advanced Western European economies such as Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, France and the United Kingdom, the proportion ranges from 80% to 90%. In the Indian neighborhood, only Bhutan has a lower proportion of skilled labor than India.

In Nepal and Sri Lanka, almost 40% of the workforce is skilled, while in Myanmar it is 28.1%, in Pakistan it is 27.8% and in Bangladesh it is 25.8%. Bhutan’s 19.5% is less than India’s share. Data for China were not available. India’s workforce is also characterized by a high share of employment in agriculture and the informal sector with nearly half of its workforce classified as “working poor” – employed people living on less than $ 3.20 a day. in terms of purchasing power parity (around Rs 70 per day at 2020 rate).

While they are above the international poverty line defined at PPP $ 1.90 per day (around Rs 42), these people are vulnerable to falling below it. According to the report, around 42% of employed people are in this category in India. Although this is slightly lower than in Bangladesh, all other neighboring countries have a smaller share of that employment. The share of agriculture and the informal sector in India’s employed population is comparable to that of its neighbors, but other large economies have a minuscule share. In Japan, for example, only 3% of the workforce is engaged in agriculture. For the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, the proportion is even lower.