Will join Rajinikanth if our ideologies match, says Kamal Haasan

Opinion

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan reiterated Tuesday that he will join his contemporary Rajinikanth, if that benefits the people of Tamil Nadu. “If our ideologies match and it helps the people of Tamil Nadu, we will get rid of our ego and cooperate. I’ve said this before, ”Haasan told the media in Thoothukudi district for the upcoming 2021 elections in the state.

Haasan launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2018 from Madurai and kicked off the first phase of his four-day election campaign on Sunday from the same district. There is great expectation if Haasan and Rajinikanth, former Tamil film co-stars with a large cult following, will also be associated politically, as Rajinikanth was also planning to launch his party in January. The party is likely to compete for all 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. “We have both said that we need a change in Tamil Nadu,” Haasan said. “But we cannot consider clever phrases. Let his ideology and policies (of Rajinikanth’s party) be clear and then we will talk. We are just a phone call away. “

MNM struggled in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but failed to win a seat, but did record a 3.7% vote share. Haasan will make his electoral debut in the assembly elections next year, but has yet to announce his constituency.

The fledgling Rajinikanth and Kamal parties will battle Dravidian rivals who have formed successive governments in the state: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and their national partners, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata party, respectively.

Haasan was also based on morning idol MG Ramachandran (MGR) who split from the DMK to form the ADMK, later renamed AIADMK. “For those of you who haven’t even seen MGR’s face, I grew up in MGR’s lap,” Haasan tweeted with a video of MGR kissing him on the forehead. “MGR belongs to the people. We can’t call him a DMK or AIADMK man. “