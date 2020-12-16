Will farmers continue their protest on the Delhi border or will they move elsewhere? Crucial Supreme Court hearing today

Opinion

The Supreme Court will hear a petition on Wednesday calling for the expulsion of farmers protesting against agricultural laws from the Delhi Border Center.

Farmers have been protesting at Singhu and other Delhi border points since November 26 seeking the repeal of the three laws passed in September.

The petition has been filed by law student Rishabh Sharma and will be heard by a court of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian. Sharma has said in his petition that travelers are facing difficulties due to roadblocks and that the meetings could lead to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Tuesday that farmers were being misled about his government’s reforms in the agricultural sector. He also lashed out at opposition parties and farmers’ organizations.

Modi expressed surprise at the protests sparked by the reforms his government introduced in September. Some opposition parties and farmers’ unions had always demanded such measures, which could not be implemented in the past, said in Dhordo in Kutch, Gujarat.

“Farmers are being misled about agricultural reforms. They are misled into believing that others will occupy their lands, “said Prime Minister Modi in Hindi. “These reforms are exactly the same as the farmers’ organizations and even the opposition have been calling for over the years,” he said.

Farmers protest against the recently enacted Trade and Trade in Agricultural Products (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020; Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services Law, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Meanwhile, peasant leaders said Tuesday that they will “make” the Center repeal the three new farm laws in a tightening of its position. Union leaders again made it clear that the government must first repeal all three laws and only then can there be further talks. Negotiations between the government and farmers’ unions have stalled after five rounds.