‘Tolerating is also a sin’: Haryana priest commits suicide amid farmer agitation, leaves note

Opinion

Baba Ram Singh, a priest from Haryana, shot himself Wednesday at a site of ongoing protests by farmers. In a handwritten note, he expressed his grief at the farmers’ ongoing protest against the three laws passed by Parliament in September. The 65-year-old man was part of the protest.

In his note, he said that he felt a lot of pain for the farmers because the government is not doing them justice. It is a sin to oppress and it continues to oppress, he wrote in his note.

The priest left a handwritten note in Punjabi. (HT)

The protest entered its 21st day on Wednesday with the intervention of the Supreme Court in the stalemate. Upon hearing a public interest litigation, the superior court indicated that a panel was formed with representatives of the Center, agitating farmers and farmers from other states to reach a speedy resolution of the situation.

Several farmers have reportedly been killed during the ongoing protest that began on November 26. The reason has been mainly the cold wave condition.

Recently, the leaders of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, cited a news report and claimed that 11 farmers had died in 17 days. The number has risen as two road accidents also claimed the lives of four Punjab farmers.

On Wednesday, hundreds of women, including many widows of farmers believed to have committed suicide out of debt, joined the protest site on the Tikri border.