TMC rebel Suvendu receives “polls” from Congress and Rahul | India News

NEW DELHI: Trinamool rebel Subhendu Adhikari has received criticism from Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi amid clear indications that he is ready to resign from the Mamata Banerjee-led party and join the BJP ahead of the West Bengal elections.

It was learned that a leader of the Bengal Congress called Adhikari and relayed Rahul Gandhi’s message to join the Congress.

However, it was learned that Adhikari said that while he belongs to a Congressional family and was part of the Youth Congress, his political purpose would not be fulfilled by joining the Congress. Apparently he said that Congress was organizationally weak in Bengal, while his ambition was to have a voice in state politics.

Adhikari is likely to leave TMC and join BJP in the next few days.