tikri-and-dhansa-borders-are-closed-to-traffic-as-farmers-continue-to-agitate-against-reforms

The Delhi Traffic Police said on Wednesday that the borders of Tikri and Dhansa were closed to any traffic movements as protests by farmers against the three new agricultural laws of the Union government had entered on Day 21. Since then Several border points connecting the national capital have been sealed off for vehicular movement for many weeks as the unrest intensifies day by day.

“The borders of Tikri, Dhansa are closed for any traffic movement. The borders of Jhatikara are open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement,” Delhi traffic police informed travelers on Twitter.

Only one road was open on the Jharoda-Haryana border, police said, adding that Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera were other border points that were open to traffic with the neighboring state. from Delhi. .

Traffic: Open Borders Available to Haryana Follow Borders

* Jharoda (only carriageway / single road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice – WESTERN RANGE OF DCP TRAFFIC (@DcpWestern) December 16, 2020

Since November 26, thousands of farmers, mainly from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting at Singhu, Tikri and other border points in Delhi in hopes that the new agricultural laws will be removed. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had indicated that it could form a committee with representatives from the Center and farmers’ groups to resolve the impasse over farmers protesting on various roads near Delhi’s borders.

“Their negotiations have apparently not worked. It is destined to fail. He’s saying he’s willing to negotiate, ”a bank headed by Chief Justice, SA Bobde, told Attorney General Tushar Mehta. Mehta, who represents the Center, said the government was willing to talk to farmers. When asked by the high court to provide the names of the farmer groups, Mehta said that he could give the names of those with whom the Center was having discussions.

“There are members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union and other organizations who are talking to the government,” he said.

Farmers have been protesting the Farmers’ Agricultural Services and Prices Guarantee Agreement (Empowerment and Protection), 2020; the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. These laws were passed by Parliament in September.

While the central government has on many occasions ensured that these laws would cut out middlemen and allow farmers to sell their products in commercial markets, farmers fear the laws will allow large corporations to enter the agricultural sector and end the system. minimum support prices (MSP).

