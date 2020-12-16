‘Those who leave the party know …’: Mamata’s attack on the traitors

Opinion

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that those who leave the party now before the 2021 state elections know they will not get a ticket in the next election and that is why they are leaving. The base of the party is as strong as a banyan tree, Banerjee said. His comments came one day when Suvendu Adhikari, who represented Nandigram, resigned from the legislature and BJP State Vice President Mukul Roy compared the party to a deck of cards.

Political spirits in West Bengal have risen shortly after the incident in which the convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda was attacked while touring the state. The incident unleashed virulent attacks between the state and the Center, as the Center summoned the DGP on the state’s public order situation and the state refused to send them. Union Interior Minister Amit Shah is also likely to visit the state amid this ongoing tension.

While Adhikari’s resignation from the assembly was not a shock as he had already resigned from his ministry a few days ago, the timing of it has caused tongues to wag that he could be switched to the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah. .

Ignoring dissenting voices in the party, which could take an exodus form, Banerjee said on Wednesday: “The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is of ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’, and these three elements can never cheat, betray or lie. We do not receive votes by lying, we do what we say, this is TMC’s vote ”.

Attacking the BJP, he said: “Sometimes they say that the CAA will be done and that the NRC will not be done, sometimes they say that the NRC will be done and that the NPR will not be done. But I’m saying they’ll do three today. I did not allow NPR in my state. “

“Some thieves from Chambal and thugs from abroad have entered Bengal. Sometimes they threaten the police and sometimes they threaten TMC. Today, TMC is as ingrained as a Banyan tree. Two or three people who know they won’t get a ticket to the party are leaving, ”he added.