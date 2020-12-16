Suvendu Adhikari of TMC Resigns from Assembly; More leaders voice their disagreement ahead of Shah’s visit

Opinion

More dissenting voices appeared in the ranks of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in different districts of South Bengal on Wednesday with several lawmakers and a Lok Sabha member speaking out against the party organization and electoral strategist Prashant Kishor ahead of the visit of the Union Interior Minister Amit Shah weekend.

In a major development, former TMC heavyweight lawmaker and cabinet minister Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the legislative assembly around 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was the legislator for Nandigram in the East Midnapore district.

Adhikari went to the assembly and presented a handwritten letter to the secretariat. The speaker, Biman Banerjee, was not present in his office.

Adhikari’s aides had previously said that he would likely join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Union Interior Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the forced-to-vote state later this week. He could switch to the BJP on December 19 at Shah’s rally in East Midnapore.

Shah will be in Bengal on December 19-20. He will address rallies in at least three districts, including East Midnapore, where Adhikari, his father, and two brothers represent two Lok Sabha constituencies and an assembly seat. They also run the civic body in Contai, their hometown.

In reaction to Adhikari’s resignation from the assembly, BJP National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the rebel leader would be welcome if he joined the BJP.

Saugata Roy, member of TMC Lok Sabha, said: “Adhikari is taking one step at a time before joining the BJP. This is not unexpected for us. ”

The events took place as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was addressing rallies in North Bengal, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won seven of the eight Lok Sabha seats in the region in 2019.

More TMC leaders voiced their disagreement in the South Bengal districts where the BJP could not perform as well.

Sunil Mandal, the two-time Lok Sabha MP from the Burdwan East constituency, which was one of the strongest rank and file for Marxists until he seized the seat in 2014, told local media that the TMC needed reform.

Questioning the need to connect Kishor and his I-Pac, Mandal said: “It is acceptable that those of us who work on the ground between people and rise through the ranks have to follow instructions from paid I-Pac employees on where and how to do processions?

“The people of Bengal are sensitive and intelligent. Processions cannot secure votes, ”Mandal said. Posters in support of him appeared in various parts of East Burdwan amid strong speculation that Adhikari might be meeting him.

Dipak Haldar, the legislator for Diamond Harbor in the South 24 Parganas district, also made statements against the TMC leadership; Biswajit Kundu, legislator for Kalna in East Burdwan district; and Jitendra Tiwari, mayor and outgoing legislator from Asansol of Pandabeswar in West Burdwan district.

In another event, supporters of Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee put up more posters in different districts, including East Midnapore. The minister also made important remarks in a public program on Tuesday.

“People cannot change their character every day. You can change clothes every day but not idealism. Do you ordinary people have faith in me? Those who have been with the party since its birth are still there. Some of those who joined us later are leaving. It won’t make any difference, ”Mamata Banerjee said at a rally in Cooch Behar.

By the way, Mihir Goswami, the local TMC legislator, joined the BJP last month.