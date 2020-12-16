Seven dead and 25 injured when a bus collided with a gas tanker in UP’s Sambhal

Opinion

Seven people were killed, while 25 more were injured Wednesday morning when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a gas tanker truck amid reduced visibility due to fog, police said.

The accident took place in the area of ​​the Dhanari police station, they added.

“An UP Roadways bus from the Aligarh depot collided head-on with a gas tanker on the Agra-Moradabad highway on Wednesday, killing seven people and injuring 25 others. The number of deaths could increase, ”said Police Superintendent Chakresh Mishra.

He added that the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Police said the deceased have not yet been identified. Police and district administration officials are on the scene and rescue operations are underway, they added.