SC Proposes Panel, Farm Unions Criticize Government For ‘Side Talks’: Key Developments | India News

NEW DELHI: The issue of the ongoing farmers ‘protest reached the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday suggested the formation of a committee with representatives from both the Center and the various farmers’ unions scattered across the country to break the deadlock. However, protesting farmers’ unions said that forming a panel is not a solution to solve the problem.

The farmers ‘unions also asked the Center to stop conducting parallel negotiations with other farmers’ organizations.

Meanwhile, the Union cabinet approved a proposal to allow a 3.5 billion rupee export subsidy for sugar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders welcomed the proposal.

These are the key developments of the day:

1. The Supreme Court indicated that it may form a committee with representatives of the government and farmers’ unions from across the country to resolve the impasse over farmers protesting on various roads near Delhi’s borders against the three new farm laws that say “may become a national problem. ” The higher court, which included the farmers’ unions as parties to the matter and requested their response on Thursday, told Attorney General Tushar Mehta that “their negotiations apparently have not worked.” You say you are willing to negotiate, ”a bank headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde told Mehta, who replied:“ Yes, we are willing to talk to farmers ”.

2. The protesting farmers’ unions said that setting up a new panel to break the deadlock on the three new farm laws, as the Supreme Court indicated, is not a solution, as they want a complete withdrawal of the laws. They also said the government should have formed a committee of farmers and others before Parliament enacted the laws.

3. The Jaipur-Delhi highway remained partially blocked as the farmers’ protest entered its fourth day at the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Wednesday. The farmers, led by Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav and former CPM MLA Amra Ram, are waving on the stretch leading to Delhi at Shahjahanpur from Rajasthan’s Alwar district, which borders Haryana. “We have not closed the road. The government has closed it. The authorities must remove the barricades and everything will open in 10 minutes. I assure the public,” Yadav told the media.

Four. A general body of 40 farmers ‘unions protesting the new laws at various border points in Delhi called on the Center to stop holding “side talks” with other farmers’ bodies on contentious laws. With the government saying that it is awaiting a response from the peasant leaders, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said there was no question of responding, as the farmers’ unions had made their position clear in the latest round of meetings with union ministers who want laws. to be repealed. Morcha said the Center should also stop “smearing” ongoing protests against farm laws.

5. A Sikh preacher who supported the farmers’ agitation allegedly committed suicide near the Singhu border in Delhi on Wednesday, police said. A handwritten note in Punjabi, allegedly left by the deceased, says that he could not bear the “pain of the farmers.” The deceased was rushed to a hospital in Panipat where the doctors declared that they had brought him dead.

6. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleged that a feudal and anti-Indian force was behind the ongoing farmer agitation against the new agricultural laws. He said that this force was also against the concepts of ‘Bharatiyata’ (Indianness) and the self-reliance of India. “There is a force in the country that is basically anti-India and feudal. The people associated with this force are also against the indigence and self-reliance of the country. This force is behind the agitation of farmers,” Pradhan told the media.

7. BJP National Secretary General Tarun Chugh responded to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of “spreading poison and igniting communal passions” in Punjab under the guise of the farmers’ cause. Chug attacked Badal a day after the head of the BJP’s former NDA ally SAD branded the saffron party the “royal tukde tukde gang” and accused him of turning Hindus against Sikhs in Punjab. In reaction to the allegations by the SAD chief, Chugh said that the way Sukhbir Singh Badal is trying to create a “divisive and disruptive narrative” after parting ways with the BJP is highly reprehensible. He also accused Shiromani Chairman Akali Dal of trying “to play cheap politics”. He said: “All Punjabis should wake up to the nefarious designs of Sukhbir Badal and his party,” Chugh said in a statement, adding that the BJP has always championed Hindu-Sikh unity in Punjab and has tried to foster brotherhood whenever. there were stress tensions.

8. Meanwhile, the government approved a Rs 3,500 crore subsidy to sugar mills for the export of 60 lakh tonnes of sweetener during the current 2020-21 business year as part of their efforts to help them pay outstanding fees to producers of sugar. sugar cane. Briefing the media after the meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the subsidy and the subsidy amount will be delivered directly to farmers. The CCEA has approved the subsidy at Rs 6 per kg for the current year, much lower than Rs 10.50 per kg in the 2019-20 marketing year considering favorable international prices.

