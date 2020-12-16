Rahul Gandhi throws himself into the center of Vijay Diwas | India News

India Top Headlines

In celebration of India’s historic victory over Pakistan in ’71, greetings to the compatriots and the courage of the army. This is … https://t.co/ir1Le83JgO – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1608087260000

NEW DELHI: In an apparent central government dig on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi said Wednesday that it is a matter of time before India’s neighboring countries are afraid of violating the country’s border and believe in the power. of the Prime Minister of India.“On the occasion of India’s historic victory over Pakistan in ’71, greetings to the compatriots and the courage of the Army. It is a matter of time before India’s neighboring countries believed in the power of the Prime Minister of India and fearful! to violate our country’s border! #VijayDiwas, “Gandhi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier, Congress said in a tweet that it bows its head to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces and the “lion-hearted leadership” of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“We bow our heads in deep salute to the brave soldiers of the Armed Forces of India and the lion-hearted leadership of Indira ji, not only for registering a resounding victory in the Indo-Pak war of 1971, but also for cleaning up the terror tears of millions in Bangladesh. #VijayDiwas, “the party tweeted.

The strong leadership of Iron Lady Indira Gandhi held all of India together with courage, perseverance and unity. Smt. Indira… https://t.co/RDdn0qmxWc – Congress (@INCIndia) 1608094800000

After Pakistan faced defeat in the 1971 war, Pakistan’s army chief, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 soldiers, surrendered to allied forces that also included Indian army personnel.

In the 1971 war, India divided Pakistan into two parts. This is one of the biggest victories in India. Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 each year to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971.