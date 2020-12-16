Rahul Gandhi leaves parliamentary defense panel meeting, says it was a waste of time

Opinion

Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi and two other members of Congress, Rajeev Satav and Revanth Reddy, walked out of a meeting of the parliamentary panel on defense on Wednesday, the PTI news agency reported. The congressional leader alleged that instead of discussing how to better equip the soldiers, the panel wasted time discussing the military uniform while the Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, was present at the meeting.

The panel was discussing the military uniform Rahul Gandhi intervened in and said this could be decided by senior military defense officials, it emerged. A BJP parliamentarian present at the meeting was in favor of the same uniform in the Army, Navy, Air Force so that there is no confusion. Gandhi mentioned that each of the wings and their uniforms have a glorious history and past. The chairman of the panel, BJP deputy Jual Oram, did not allow Gandhi to speak because he wanted to raise the issue of the soldiers stationed at the Royal Line of Control.

The political leadership should discuss national security issues and how to strengthen the forces fighting the Chinese in Ladakh, Gandhi said, after which he was not allowed to continue.

On several occasions before, Gandhi had raised the problem of the plight of soldiers guarding the country’s border in the biting cold. The Jawans of the country are fighting PLA soldiers in extreme weather conditions from normal tents. They are not afraid. But the country’s prime minister flies on a plane that costs Rs 8.4 billion and is afraid to even take the Chinese name. Who has a headache? Gandhi had tweeted before.