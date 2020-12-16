Rahul Gandhi greets the people on the anniversary of the 1971 victory over Pakistan | India News

India Top Headlines

In celebration of India’s historic victory over Pakistan in ’71, greetings to the compatriots and the courage of the army. This is … https://t.co/ir1Le83JgO – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1608087260000

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi greeted people on Wednesday on the anniversary of the victory on Pakistan in the 1971 war, noting that it took place at a time when neighboring countries used to recognize the mettle of the Indian Prime Minister and were afraid of violating our borders.India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

“Greetings to the people of the country for celebrating India’s historic victory over Pakistan in 1971 and salutations to the courage of our armed forces,” Gandhi said in a Hindi tweet.

“It took place at a time when India’s neighboring countries used to recognize the mettle of the Indian prime minister and were afraid of violating our country’s borders,” he said.

Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India when the war broke out.