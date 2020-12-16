prime-minister-modi-will-attend-the-muslim-university-of-aligarh-centennial-celebrations-via-video-conference

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main guest at the Muslim University Aligarh centennial celebrations via video link on December 22, an official statement said.

Modi will attend the online function alongside Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, he said.

In extending his gratitude to the Prime Minister, Professor Tariq Mansoor, Vice Chancellor of the AMU, said the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) community is grateful for his acceptance to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university.

“The outreach of the university during this historic year will also help immensely in its growth and development, and in the placement of our students in the public and private sectors,” he said. Professor Mansoor called on the university community to make every effort for the success of upcoming events, and AMU staff, students, alumni and supporters for active participation.

He also appealed to all stakeholders to keep the centennial program above politics, such as Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Earlier this month, the university had announced that President Ram Nath Kovind was expected to be the main guest of the centennial celebrations.

The main guest change appears to be a last minute move, according to sources at AMU.

Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College became the Muslim University of Aligarh on December 1, 1920 following a notice in the bulletin. AMU was formally inaugurated as a university on December 17 of that year.