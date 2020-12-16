prime-minister-modi-pays-tribute-at-the-national-war-memorial-in-vijay-diwas

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute on Wednesday at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 that made Bangladesh an independent country. The day is celebrated as ‘Vijay Diwas’.

The prime minister also lit ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’, symbol of victory. There are four such mashaals or torches that will be carried to various parts of the country, including the 1971 war-awarded villages of Param Vir Chakra and MahaVir Chakra.

All year round it is celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the 1971 Indian-Pakistani War. Various commemorative events will be held across India in which the Veterans and Veer Naris will be congratulated.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Interior Minister Amit Shah extended their wishes to compatriots on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas on Wednesday. The ministers saluted the bravery and courage of the Indian army.

Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the courage and bravery of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of our soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all indigenous people. The nation will always revere them, ”Singh said on Twitter.

Today, on the occasion of Victory Day, I salute the tradition of courage and bravery of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of the brave soldiers who wrote a new value in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice and sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all indigenous people. This country will always remember it. – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2020

The interior minister said that the Indian army made a historic change on the world map on this day.

“On this day in 1971, the Indian Army, with its indomitable courage and valor, made a historic shift on the world map, protecting the universal values ​​of human freedom. This brand with golden letters in history will continue to make all Indians proud. Happy Vijay Diwas, ”Shah tweeted.

In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces achieved a historic victory over the Pakistani army, which led to the creation of Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest military surrender after World War II.