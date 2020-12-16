India Top Headlines

PM Modi to Light Up ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ Today on the 50th Anniversary of the 1971 India-Pak War | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will illuminate ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi on Wednesday and kick off the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the ministry said defense. In an official statement on Tuesday, the Ministry said: “In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces won a decisive and historic victory over the Pakistani Army, which led to the creation of a nation – Bangladesh and also resulted in the Largest military surrender after WWII. Starting on December 16, the nation will celebrate 50 years of the India-Pak War, also called ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh.’ Several commemorative events are planned across the nation. ”

Prime Minister Modi will be received by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at the scene.

The Prime Minister, the Chief of Defense Staff and the Heads of the Three Services will lay a wreath and pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

The Prime Minister will light the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ of NWM’s eternal flame on the occasion.

“Four Victory Mashaals (flames) of NWM’s Eternal Flame will be lit. These Mashaals will be brought to various parts of the country, including the villages of Param Vir Chakra and MahaVir Chakra Awardees from the 1971 War. Soil from these Awardees’ villages and from the areas where great battles were fought in 1971 they are taking the NWM, “the statement read.

Various commemorative events will be held throughout India where the ‘Veterans and Veer Naris’ of the war will be congratulated and events such as band performances, seminars, exhibitions, team shows, film festivals, conclave and Adventure activities.

State Defense Minister Shripad Yesso Naik and other senior civil and military officials from the Defense Ministry will also be present on the occasion.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated each year on December 16 to mark India’s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns in military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, then-Pakistan Army Chief General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 soldiers, surrendered to the Allied forces who were also part of the Indian Army personnel.

