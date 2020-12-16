India Top Headlines

PM Modi to Kick Off Celebrations to Celebrate 50 Years of 1971 Victory Over Pakistan | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will illuminate ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial in Delhi (NWM) on Wednesday today to kick off the 50th anniversary celebrations of the 1971 Indian-Pakistani war, said the Ministry of Defence.

On this day in 1971, the Army won a decisive victory over Pakistan in a war that saw the creation of Bangladesh as a nation. The head of the Pakistani army, General Niazi, along with 93,000 soldiers surrendered “unconditionally and unilaterally” to the Indian army in Dhaka. This was the largest military surrender in the world since World War II.

Prime Minister Modi will be received by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at today’s event. He will light the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal ‘from NWM’s Eternal Flame on the occasion. The Chief of Defense Staff and the Heads of the Three Services will lay a crown and pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

“Four Victory Mashaals (flames) of NWM’s Eternal Flame will be lit. These Mashaals will be brought to various parts of the country, including the villages of Param Vir Chakra and MahaVir Chakra Awardees from the 1971 War. Soil from these Awardees’ villages and from the areas where important battles were fought in 1971 they are taking the NWM, “the defense ministry statement reads.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also recalled the brave soldiers of the 1971 war.

“I salute the bravery of the Indian Army in Vijay Diwas, paying my respects to the soldiers who wrote a new chapter on bravery. Their sacrifice evokes inspiration in the Indians. The nation will always revere them,” Singh said.

(With contributions from the agency)

Original source