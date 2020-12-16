Order states to take care of the education of children in shelters: Government to South Carolina | India News
NEW DELHI: Struck by open defiance of its orders by some states, the Center on Tuesday asked the SC to add judicial weight to the instructions to all states to meet the educational infrastructure requirements of children housed in care institutions (CCI) and provide funding assistance to children repatriated from CCI to their parents during the pandemic.
Amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal suggested to the court that the children housed in the CCIs must be prepared for their final exams in March / April and for that, there must be an adequate infrastructure in the CCIs. He said there were around 2.3 lakhs of children housed in CCIs before the pandemic. Of this, almost 1.5 lakh children were returned to their parents. He said parents should be compensated 2,000 rupees every month so that the children’s education and food needs would not suffer.
When SG Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the National Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights, said that all the amicus suggestions were acceptable, a bench of judges LN Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi said: “If the central body has the power to do so, it would be better if it issued instructions and supervised their implementation. ”
But the recent incidents of some state governments that defied the orders of the Center seemed to have played in the mind of the SG when he said: “We are ready to do it, but it will be better if the SC gives the instructions for the states to implement them without objection. If not, there will be some challenge. ”The SC directed the states to provide the necessary infrastructure and other necessary equipment for the online classes within 30 days.
Full report at www.toi.in
