No item in Bajrang Dal content requiring ban: Facebook India boss | India News

NEW DELHI: Facebook’s fact-checking team has not found any content requiring a Bajrang Dal ban, the social media giant’s India chief Ajit Mohan told a parliamentary panel on Wednesday, the sources said.

Mohan deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by the leader of Congress, Shashi Tharoor. The panel had called him on the issue of citizen data security.

Mohan was accompanied by Shivnath Thukral, Facebook’s director of public policy.

Congressman Karti Chidambaram, along with Tharoor, questioned Mohan about a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that suggests that the social media giant is reluctant to ban the Bajrang Dal from its platform due to financial reasons and concerns about the safety of your staff. the sources said.

The WSJ report suggested that despite an internal assessment calling for a Bajrang Dal ban, Facebook has not cracked down on the Hindu nationalist group for these reasons.

In response to inquiries, Mohan suggested to the panel members that the Facebook fact team consultant has so far not found any such items in the content posted by Bajrang Dal that violates their social media policies.

Upon questioning, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey asked if Bajrang Dal’s content did not violate his social media policies, so why didn’t Facebook deny the WSJ report and call it false?

