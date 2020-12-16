India Top Headlines

No intrusions, major clashes in Eastern Command area since Ladakh crisis: Chauhan | India News

CALCUTTA: Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Anil Chauhan said on Wednesday that there have been no intrusions or major clashes in the Eastern Command’s area of ​​responsibility since the Ladakh clash between Indian troops and China’s PLA.

He said that after the Galwan Valley incident, the bonhomie and mutual trust in the Line of Current Control (LAC) between India and China evaporated, and it will take time for things to stabilize.

Lt. Gen. Chauhan, GoC-in-C Eastern Command, said that the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army had conducted a precautionary deployment during the Ladakh crisis, which is now witnessing a gradual deduction in the eastern sector, due to the beginning of winter.

“However, the Indian Army is prepared to meet any challenge during the winter,” he told reporters at Fort William here on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

Times of India