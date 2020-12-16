Muslim voters are not his ‘jagir’: Owaisi to Mamata | India News

India Top Headlines

Mamata

A man was never born who can buy Asaduddin Owaisi with money. Your claim is unfounded and uneasy. She is… https://t.co/EqsmCK8f1o – ANI (@ANI) 1608099970000

HYDERABAD: One day after the Chief Minister of West BengalBanerjee alleged that the BJP is giving money to a Hyderabad party to split the votes in the next Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi responded on Wednesday saying that Muslim voters were not his “jagir (property)” .The Hyderabad MP tweeted that Mamata Banerjee does not like Muslims who think and speak for themselves.Dismissing the accusation of the Trinamool Congress leader, Owaisi commented that no one can buy it with money.“So far he has only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers and Sadiqs. He does not like Muslims who think and speak for themselves,” All India President Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) tweeted.

Owaisi alleged that the leader of the Trinamool Congress insulted the people of Bihar who voted for AIMIM. “Remember what happened to the parties in Bihar that continued to blame the ‘vote cutters’ for their failures, Muslim voters are not their jagir,” Owaisi wrote.

So far you have only dealt with the obedient Mir Jaffers and Sadiqs. You don’t like Muslims who think and speak for themselves… https://t.co/q1hf4urgzu – Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) 1608100029000

Mamata he had said on Tuesday that to split minority votes, the BJP seized a Hyderabad party. “The BJP is giving them money and they are splitting the votes. The Bihar election has shown it,” he said.

AIMIM had won five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections last month. The party has faced criticism from its opponents for splitting ‘secular’ votes to help the BJP.

However, Owaisi has dismissed the accusation, saying that so-called secular parties blamed him for his failure to defeat the BJP.