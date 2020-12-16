Kerala civic body elections: Congress’ N Venugopal loses by 1 vote to BJP mayoral candidate

Opinion

Congressional mayoral candidate N Venugopal has lost to the BJP candidate by one vote, in the Kochi Corporation North Island district in local state body elections.

“It was a safe seat. I can’t say what happened. There was no problem at the party. There was a problem with the voting machine. That may be the reason for BJP’s victory, ”Venugopal said.

“I have not decided to go to court on the voting machine issue until now. We will verify what exactly happened, “he added.

Read also | Kerala: BJP workers celebrate in Thiruvananthapuram as NDA leads in 13 districts

Vote counting for local body polls in Kerala is underway at 244 counting centers across the state.

With all Covid-19 protocols in place, the vote counting of the Kerala local body elections started at 8am on Wednesday. Final results are expected at 1pm.

State Elections Commissioner V Bhaskaran has said that mail-in votes, including special votes, will be counted first and EVM votes later.

Read also | Explained: Why This Year’s Kerala Civic Body Elections Matter

The district collectors in various districts of Kerala have enforced Article 144 of the CrPC on the basis of reports from the concerned district chiefs of police. Clashes between party workers were reported in many places in these districts during the election.

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were in the fray over local body polls in Kerala.

Elections for local bodies were held in three phases in Kerala. The 78.64 percent of electoral participation was registered in the third and last phase of the elections of the local organisms. The second phase registered 76.38% of electoral participation and in the first phase it was 72.67%.