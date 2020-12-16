Kerala civic body election: LDF ahead with 520 seats

Opinion

With the vote count for local body polls in Kerala underway on Wednesday, early trends showed that the Left Democratic Front, led by the CPI (M), led 520 out of a total of 941 panchayats.

The LDF also led 10 of the 14 district panchayats and 108 block panchayats out of the total 152, according to figures from the State Elections Commission.

The Congress led by the UDF advanced in four district panchayats. Of the six corporations in the state, LDF and UDF led in three each. BJP is ahead at 26 panchayats.

A total of 21,893 districts in 1,200 local autonomous bodies, including six corporations, 941 village panchayats, 14 district panchayats and 87 municipalities went to the polls in three phases on December 8, 10 and 14.

The first phase had a participation of 73.12%, the second phase 76.78% and the third and last phase, 78.64%.

Left-wing leaders and workers affirmed that the “hate campaign” against the CPI (M) through various issues raised by the Opposition Congress and the BJP, including the case of gold smuggling and other issues, failed to resonate in people.

“All hate campaigns against the left have been proven wrong,” CPI (M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told the media.

State Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac in a tweet said that LDF was heading towards a resounding victory in the local body elections.

“LDF is heading towards a resounding victory in the elections of the local organs.

People reject the smear campaign of Congress and the BJP and also the machinations of the central agencies. It is a vote for left politics and the Kerala government’s development alternative, ”Isaac tweeted.

In 2015, the ruling LDF had nearly swept civic polls by winning 549 village panchayats, 90 block panchayats, 44 municipalities and four corporations.

At the district panchayat level, both the UDF and LDF had won seven seats each.