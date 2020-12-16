India Top Headlines

J&K DDC Polls: More than 57% participation registered in the 7th phase | India News

JAMMU: The seventh phase of the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections in J&K on Wednesday saw by far the largest voter turnout of 57.22%.

Addressing a press conference here, J&K State Elections Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma said that elections were generally peaceful in DDC’s 31 constituencies, 13 in the Kashmir division and 18 in the division. of Jammu.

Voting was carried out at 1,068 stations in the Kashmir division and 784 stations in the Jammu division, it said.

The SEC further reported that the Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 71.93%, with the Poonch district registering the highest percentage at 80.12, followed by Reasi (76.75%) and Udhampur (75.63%). %). The lowest share in the Jammu division was recorded in the Doda district (58.82%).

“The Kashmir division recorded a 39.52% average voter turnout, with the Bandipora district registering the highest vote with 70.47%, followed by Baramulla (59.53%) and Kupwara (59.23%) “Sharma said.

Giving details at the district level, the SEC said that in the Kashmir Division, the survey percentage recorded in Budgam was 45.11, Ganderbal 53.69, Anantnag 22.46, Kulgam 17.98, Pulwama 11.06 and Shopian 6.55.

Similarly, in the Jammu division, a survey percentage of 74.38 was recorded in Samba, 72.85 in Kathua, 67.75 in Ramban, 73.10 in Rajouri, 69.89 in Kishtwar and 68.66 % in Jammu.

Sharma said that 3,93,200 people (2,10,479 men and 1,82,721 women) exercised their franchise rights throughout the Union Territory.

The eighth and final phase of voting will take place on December 19.

