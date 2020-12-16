JEE Main will be held 4 times a year starting in 2021: government

Opinion

The Union government said on Wednesday that it will carry out the joint entrance examination of marqueetion (Main), or JEE Main, four times a year starting in 2021 in 13 languages, including English, just days after it said a proposal is being evaluated for more than twice.

The first of four attempts allowed on JEE Main in 2021 will take place between February 23 and February 26 and this time there will be no negative scoring for optional questions, said Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank ‘.

“We have examined the suggestions received from students and from various sectors, and it has been decided that JEE-Mains will be held in four sessions in February, March, April and May,” Pokhriyal said.

JEE Main will be held in English, Hindi and 11 other languages, rather than just English and Hindi, as is the practice now, to provide opportunities for regional language learners, the minister said.

Regional languages ​​will include Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, and Assamese.

The new format will help reduce the chances that JEE Main will collide with other contests or board exams, the minister said.

“The measure will ensure that students do not miss opportunities due to the exam crash or due to the current COVID-19 situation,” said the minister.

The Ministry of Education had said on December 10 that it was exploring the possibility of holding JEE Main three or four times a year. The curriculum will be the same as the previous year. On Wednesday, the ministry said students will have the option of answering 75 questions (25 each in physics, chemistry annd mathematics) of 90 questions (30 of each in physics, chemistry and mathematics).

The top JEE Main artists, around 150,000 of the candidates, are shortlisted to give JEE Advanced, the second stage of the JEE entry system, which opens the door for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology. The JEE core results are also used for admission to engineering colleges in various states and to some of the major centrally funded engineering and technology schools.

A candidate has the option to apply for one session (February) or more than one session, March, April, May 2021 together and pay the exam fee accordingly.

“However, if a candidate appears in more than one session, their best score in 2021 will be considered for the preparation of the list of merits or ranking. The questionnaire will contain 90 questions, in which the candidate must attempt a total of 75 questions. In the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marks on the 15 alternative questions, ”said Pokhriyal. “Candidates must try 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of chemistry, physics and mathematics,” he said.