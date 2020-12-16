India Top Headlines

Isro starts the countdown to the PSLV-C50 / CMS-01 mission | India News

CHENNAI: A 25-hour countdown to the launch of the PSLV-C50 CMS-01 carrier communications satellite began at 2.41pm on Wednesday. Launch is scheduled for 3.41pm Thursday from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

The rocket will place the satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit from where it will be lifted to its final position.

The launch will be the PSLV’s 52nd flight and the 77th launch vehicle mission from the Sriharikota spaceport.

The CMS-01 is a communications satellite, with a useful life of seven years, planned to provide services in the extended C band of the frequency spectrum. The extended C-band coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep.

This will be Isro’s second launch this year after the PSLV-C49, which carried the EOS-01 all-weather Earth-imaging satellite and nine foreign satellites on November 7.

