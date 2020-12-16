India Top Headlines

Isro inaugurates space object monitoring center | India News

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) formally declared its SSA (Space Situation Awareness) Control Center in Bengaluru operational on Wednesday.

In view of the ever-increasing population of space objects and the recent trend towards mega-constellations, the SSA has become an integral and indispensable part of safe and sustainable space operations, Isro said, adding that it has been conducting activities of SSA, mainly focused on safeguarding India’s space assets for the past decades.

“… Recognizing the need for dedicated efforts to address the emerging challenges of operating in an extremely crowded and contested spatial domain, the Directorate of SSA and Management (DSSAM) has been established to participate in the evolution of improved operational mechanisms to protect the space assets through effective coordination between Isro centers, other space agencies and international organizations, and establishment of the necessary support infrastructures, ”said Isro.

The supporting infrastructure includes additional observation facilities for the monitoring of space objects and a control center for centralized SSA activities.

“The NEtwork project for monitoring and analysis of space objects (NETRA) begins as a first step towards the fulfillment of this objective, its main elements are a radar, an optical telescope installation and a control center. The SSA Control Center, “NETRA”, is within the ISTRAC campus in Peenya, ”added Isro.

The center reiterates the need for a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to SSA in tandem with international agencies, Isro said, adding that the new center is envisioned to function as a hub for all SSA activities in India.

Here will take place the simultaneous processing of data from the upcoming observing facilities for the determination of the orbit of space objects, the correlation and the generation of catalogs. There will be provision to remotely program and operate the observation facilities from the control center.

“… Other core SSA activities will include a close approach analysis between the Isro satellite and launch vehicles, the timely dissemination of early alerts on upcoming critical junctions to avoid collisions of operational assets, the prediction of reentry atmosphere of abandoned satellites and rocket bodies “. the space agency said.

Apart from this, dedicated laboratories will also be established in this control center for space debris mitigation and remediation, verification of compliance with international guidelines and various R&D activities.

R&D activities will cover space object fragmentation and rupture modeling, space debris population and micrometeoroid environment modeling, space weather studies, near-Earth objects and planetary defense studies, etc.

Times of India